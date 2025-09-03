VR Committee Chairman Believes NBU Should Become Regulator Of Virtual Assets Market

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev in a commentary to Ukrinform.

According to Hetmantsev, under normal circumstances, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission would act as the regulator.

“However, we do not see sufficient results of its work at the moment. In view of this, the Committee considers it more appropriate to entrust the regulation of the newly created market to the National Bank – at least, for the transitional period. It would be desirable for the development of this area to be handled by a body with the necessary experience and capabilities,” Hetmantsev explained.

In his words, the draft bill endorsed in the first reading to legalize Ukraine's virtual assets market provides for a full-fledged financial monitoring mechanism.

“Financial monitoring is an integral part of the legislation and will operate by analogy with the banking sector. There are no differences here, and in some cases the conditions will be even stricter,” Hetmantsev concluded.

A reminder that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the first reading draft bill No. 10225-d, which aims to legalize Ukraine's virtual assets market and establish clear rules for its taxation.

