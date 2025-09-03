Stardust Receives NABCEP Accreditation For PV Installation Professional Course

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Stardust Solar's new Photovoltaic Installation Professional (PVIP) course has been accredited by NABCEP as fulfilling 40 hours of the advanced training that is required to be eligible to sit for the PVIP exam. Stardust Solar is a registered provider of NABCEP educational programs, and this is the third training program that has been approved to satisfy eligibility requirements for credentialling exams.

Mark Tadros, Stardust CEO says: "Accreditation of this course is an important step way to solidifying our position of being one of North Americas leading solar industry training organization. Our growing network of franchisees can count on us to provide their teams with a suite of professional trainings that facilitate professional development. Having personnel that have earned NABCEP credentials is a very visible way our partners show consumers their commitment to the highest standards of workmanship and accountability."

In addition to the newly accredited PV Installation Professional training Stardust Solar offers advanced training for the NABCEP PV Technical Sales Certification. Students that compete the Stardust week-long Master Class are eligible to take the NABCEP Associate examination.

Evan Kramer, Stardust CTO says: "I really enjoy teaching the Master and PV Technical Sales courses. I'm sure that the new PVIP training will be as gratifying to teach." Brennon Chaput, the owner of Stardust's Sudbury Ontario, franchise says: "It was great to take the Master Class from Evan. The knowledge and hands-on experience I gained has already helped me grow my business."

Visit the Stardust Solar website to learn more about the courses and how to enroll to take one.

ABOUT NABCEP

The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® (NABCEP®) is the most respected, well-established and widely recognized certification organization for professionals in the field of renewable energy. NABCEP offers certifications and credentials for skilled professionals, specialists and those new to working in the areas of photovoltaics, solar heating, and small wind technologies.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

