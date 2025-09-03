Vice President Of Gabon Leads High-Level Delegation To Millennial Potash's Banio Project:

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) -is pleased to announce that its Banio Potash Project in southern Gabon received an official site visit from a distinguished government delegation, underscoring growing national interest in the project's development.

The delegation was led by His Excellency, Vice President of the Gabonese Republic, Mr. Séraphin MOUNDOUGA, and included Ms. Gninga Chaning Zenaba, Minister of Entrepreneurship, Trade, and SME-SMI, and Ms. Syrielle Zora Kassa, Advisor to the Presidency.

Farhad Abasov, Chairman of Millennial Potash Corp., commented: "We are honoured to welcome His Excellency the Vice President and his esteemed delegation to our Banio Potash Project. Their visit underscores the growing alignment between Millennial's development goals and Gabon's national priorities. We remain deeply committed to advancing our flagship asset with full transparency, technical excellence, and meaningful local engagement."

Upon arrival, the delegation was formally welcomed by the Millennial team and guided through the camp's living quarters and operational zones. A comprehensive technical briefing was delivered, featuring potash samples from recently completed drill hole BA004 and a demonstration of the ongoing drone LiDAR survey. This survey is mapping the license area in preparation for the upcoming Feasibility Study the Company expects to complete.

Scope and status of current exploration activities

Workforce composition and local employment initiatives

Coordination with regulatory ministries Environmental compliance and institutional support mechanisms

The Vice President and his delegation expressed satisfaction with the transparency, professionalism, and strategic direction of the project, reinforcing government alignment with Millennial's long-term vision.

Commitment to Responsible Development: Millennial Potash remains fully committed to advancing the Banio Potash Project in accordance with international technical, environmental, and regulatory standards. The Company continues to prioritize transparency, community engagement, and sustainable development as it progresses toward future phases of resource evaluation and a Feasibility Study.

