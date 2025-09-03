Ammunition To Kick Off Brandweek 2025 In Atlanta

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Ammunition, one of the country's fastest-growing independent agencies, has been named the Official Welcome Sponsor of ADWEEK's Brandweek 2025, taking place November 3-5 in Downtown Atlanta. The three-day summit will draw more than 800 marketers and leaders from brands like Hasbro, Reebok, and Cloud23.

As Welcome Sponsor, Ammunition will open the conference with an immersive brand experience that reflects the agency's creative energy and Atlanta roots. The reception will bring together global brands, local culture, and technology-driven storytelling, showcasing the spirit of a city that's fast becoming a hub for brand-building.

"Brandweek coming to Atlanta is more than an event, it's a statement," said Jeremy Heilpern, CEO of Ammunition. "Atlanta is proving itself as the next great center of creativity, and we're proud to be the first thing attendees experience. Our goal is simple: welcome the industry, and show them what's possible here."

Ammunition will host the official Welcome Reception on Sunday, November 2, at SKOL Brewery. Beyond the Welcome Reception, Ammunition will debut an AI-powered interactive city guide designed exclusively for Brandweek attendees. Equal parts concierge, storyteller, and game, the guide highlights Atlanta's best experiences while demonstrating Ammunition's commitment to using technology to create unforgettable brand connections. CEO Jeremy Heilpern also joins one of Brandweek's exclusive Group Chat discussions, placing Ammunition at the center of one of the event's most anticipated conversations.

"Brandweek exists to convene brand leaders at the intersection of strategy, creativity, and connection," said ADWEEK CEO Will Lee. Partnering with Ammunition enhances the experience by bringing fresh perspectives and design-driven insight as well as spotlighting Atlanta's exciting trajectory as a creativity, innovation, and brand-building epicenter."

The sponsorship underscores Ammunition's rapid rise as one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the country, recognized by ADWEEK, The Financial Times, Atlanta Business Chronicle, and the Inc. 5000 for consecutive years in a row.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel advertising agency headquartered in Atlanta, GA, known for building brands that move markets. From strategic planning and Emmy-winning creative to media, CRM, and digital transformation, Ammunition delivers high-performance marketing for brands with complex paths to purchase. The agency is privately held and a proud member of Worldwide Partners and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's). For more, visit ammunition .

About ADWEEK

ADWEEK is the leading source of news, insight and intelligence powering and empowering advertising, marketing, and growth. For more than 45 years, ADWEEK's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, print, and social media. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, ADWEEK is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to give them a competitive advantage.

