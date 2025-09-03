Stakeholder Reports Gross Margin Of 76.9% For H1.2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTC Pink: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to report a gross margin of 76.9% on quartzite sales of $911,837 CAD in H1.2025. Revenues increased by 153% over the year from $359,908 CAD in H1.2024 to $911,837 CAD in H1.2025, and by 38% on the quarter from $383,911 CAD in Q1.2025 to $527,926 CAD in Q2.2025. Quartzite sales in Brazil are recovering quickly in a trend which the Company now expects to continue for the foreseeable future.

During the first half of 2025 Stakeholder's wholly owned subsidiary, Victoria Mining Corporation "VMC", commissioned 2 new quarries in Brazil, bringing the Company's total operating quarry count to 3 quarries. These new quarries are now expected to contribute meaningfully to the Company's revenue and profit margins going forward.

"A presidential executive order signed on July 30th, 2025 exempted Brazilian quartzites from United States trade tariffs (HTSUS number 6802.99.00). This was good news for Brazil's stone exporters and permits VMC to continue selling our expanding range of exotic quartzites into the United States exempt from recently announced trade tariffs.

"We are expanding our product range from 1 to 3 quarries and are witnessing a robust return of demand for the exotic blue quartzite product which is produced at our first operating quarry. At the same time, we are developing direct sales lines into the UK, Canada and select further international markets," reported Marcus Chase, President of VMC.

"An expanding cash flow from the stone quarry business allows us to fund exploration and preserve treasury shares as we pursue significant gold and copper discovery opportunities in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada," stated Chris Berlet, CEO of Stakeholder.

"This strategy is designed to deliver the maximum possible return to shareholders, with successful discovery."

Stakeholder's updated website can be found at: .

Stakeholder is also filing assessments for the work already done on Ballarat in 2025 and securing the Project's paid up claim status to 15th April 2033 for all claims.

Marcus Chase B.Eng. is the Qualified Person for the Company in relation to disclosures for Victoria Mining Corp.

Jodie Gibson M.Sc., P. Geo. is the Qualified Person for the Company for exploration disclosures relating to the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project.

For further information, please contact:

Stakeholder Gold Corporation

416 525 - 6869

