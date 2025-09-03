Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ministry: Eclipse Prayers To Be Held In Kuwait Sun.


2025-09-03 09:03:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Islamic Affairs called on Wednesday upon mosques' imams and scholars to hold solar eclipse prayers on Sunday.
The ministry said in a press statement that a circular had been issued by the Undersecretary, Badr Al-Mutairi, addressed to the mosques managers, naming the mosques where these prayers should be held in line with the Sunnah. (end)
az


MENAFN03092025000071011013ID1110012083

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search