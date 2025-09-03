Deputy Kuwait FM Receives Palestinian Amb., Discusses Palestine Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received on Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub.
The two officials discussed recent developments in the Palestinian territories. (end)
nmo
