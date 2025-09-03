India, Germany Eyes Coop. In Several Areas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- India and Germany on Wednesday agreed to deepen cooperation in several areas after following extensive talks on bilateral, regional and global issues.
Addressing a joint press conference after holding talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul who arrived in India yesterday, heading a high-level delegation, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that both the sides completed a very productive discussion on India-Germany cooperation, relationship with the EU and regional, global and multilateral issues.
Jaishankar said that detailed discussions were held on various aspects of bilateral ties including political cooperation, security and defense, economic relations, research and future technologies, climate and energy, education, skilling, mobility and people-to-people exchanges.
"There has been an uptick in our defense and security cooperation, Germany participated in the Tarang Shakti air exercises last year and its ships made port calls to Goa. Today, we agreed that such participation should be continued, indeed, even expanded," Jaishankar said.
He added that export control difficulties in the defense and security domain have been smoothened and more expeditious clearances are available now.
The Indian minister assured his German counterpart that both the countries can double their trade adding "our two-way trade last year was almost EUR 50 billion."
"I assured the minister today that any concerns that German companies may have in India, coming to India, establishing themselves, working here, we would be prepared to give it special attention," he said.
Jaishankar termed semiconductor manufacturing as a promising domain for cooperation and welcomed German investments in the area.
"We have just marked 50 years of our scientific collaboration. Intensifying that and linking it to industry is the task that we have set for ourselves. Our cyber and digital dialogues are also important," Jaishankar said.
Possible space cooperation was also explored as Wadephul visited the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and the Indian Space Research Organisation.
Jaishankar referred to various projects under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and discussed green hydrogen, green energy financing and biofuels.
Both the sides also reviewed the regional and global situation including the Ukraine conflict, Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.
Jaishankar called for a multipolar world order that can tackle the twin challenges of economic volatility and political uncertainty with more intensive consultations and cooperation among key member states. (end)
