5 Visual Strategies Smbs Can Use To Attract Today's Eco-Conscious Consumer

Findings from iStock's VisualGPS research platform reveal that 69% of people globally say they feel the effects of climate change in their daily lives, with heightened awareness shaping how people live. In fact, 73% of consumers say they make a conscious effort to avoid negatively impacting the planet, and 57% are actively working to reduce their carbon footprint. This mindset extends beyond lifestyle into purchasing decisions: 6 in 10 people globally say they will go out of their way to spend money with businesses whose values align with their own.









Whether a business is deeply invested in sustainability or just starting to explore how to be more sustainable, the research indicates that what a business is showing matters as much as what it does. According to iStock's research, 76% of consumers worldwide don't trust products labeled as“eco-friendly”, proving that without the right visual cues, even sincere eco-friendly efforts can be overlooked.

“Eco-conscious customers aren't just talking about sustainability; they're shopping with it in mind. Our research revealed 86% of people want businesses to use their resources to improve society and the environment,” said Jacqueline Bourke, Senior Director of Creative EMEA for iStock. “In a time when people expect businesses to step up, visual storytelling is one of the most powerful tools SMBs have to connect with customers in a real, immediate way. How you show your efforts can directly influence whether they buy from you - or scroll past.”

To help SMBs connect with today's eco-aware shoppers, iStock experts share 5 practical visual strategies to support your goals - no matter where your business is on its sustainability journey:

Generic images of leaves and oceans don't say much anymore. Real, honest visuals are far more powerful than abstract concepts. Use images and videos that reflect your actual practices: recyclable materials, refill options, efforts to reduce waste, etc.People want to see how your business is making an effort, not just the final product. Share behind-the-scenes photos or short videos of your process, materials, or packaging. Honest, in-the-moment content connects more than polished green claims.Avoid overwhelming people with broad or vague terms. In fact, VisualGPS revealed 86% of consumers can't confidently say what ESG even means. Instead, spotlight simple changes, like switching to biodegradable wrap or cutting plastic, and show these changes in action through product images or videos that help illustrate the difference.Feature your customers, your team, or your local community. Use visuals that help people see how your business fits into their everyday sustainable lifestyle. Inspire action by reinforcing the idea that small, daily choices matter, and that they're simple and accessible to adopt. iStock's research shows that the biggest barrier to living more sustainably is the perception that it's too expensive. So, when possible, highlight the value of convenience or clearly show the positive impact your product or service brings.One product launch, one HR initiative, or one green-themed campaign doesn't build trust, in fact it might raise red flags. Today's eco-friendly buyers are looking for consistency, not isolated gestures. Instead of relying on buzzwords or slogans, use visuals to show how sustainability is embedded in your business DNA. From energy-efficient operations to circular packaging practices, let your audience see the everyday choices that reflect a real commitment to the environment and society.

In a market where values guide purchasing decisions, visuals have the power to make or break trust. For SMBs, showing the small, thoughtful steps, they're taking, in a clear and honest way, will help attract today's eco-conscious consumers.

Methodology:

Getty Images' VisualGPS Reports offer unparalleled visual and creative intelligence backed by a rigorous methodology that combines visual insights from over 60 visual content and advertising experts with cultural insights, proprietary search and download trends from Getty Images and iStock (+ 2.8 billion searches each year), and consumer perspectives from ongoing global consumer surveys covering over 250 topics. In partnership with a world‐class global research firm MarketCast, this research platform has been tracking shifts in consumers' needs consistently over the past six years. Data for the press release“5 Visual Strategies SMBs Can Use to Attract Today's Eco-Conscious Consumer” was gathered through global VisualGPS consumer surveys conducted between July 2022 and July 2024. The research included adults aged 18 and above, with survey sample sizes ranging from 5,300 to 7,000 respondents. The research covered 25 countries, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Singapore, the UK, US, and others.

