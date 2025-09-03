Global-E To Participate In Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Amir Schlachet, Co-Founder and CEO, and Alan Katz, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in 1x1 meetings and a fireside chat at 11:30 AM CDT/12:30 PM ET. The fireside chat and replay of the event will be available on the“News & Events” section of the company's IR website at

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: .

Global-e Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

+1 914 506 5104

Global-e Investor Contact

Alan Katz

Vice President, Investor Relations

