ICBA And First Federal Savings Bank Share Financial Preparedness Tips For National Preparedness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As natural disasters and health emergencies become increasingly common, financial preparedness is essential for recovery. This National Preparedness Month, First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are advocating simple measures to help consumers with the recovery and rebuild process.

“At First Federal Savings Bank, we recognize that disasters may not be preventable, with advance planning you can help minimize the financial fallout,” said Gabbie Wilson, AVP, Marketing Coordinator.“As your trusted partner, we're committed to helping you secure your finances so you can focus on the personal safety of you and your loved ones.”

ICBA and First Federal Savings Bank offer several financial preparedness as customers prepare and regain their financial wherewithal following a natural disaster.

Establish an emergency fund specifically for crises and keep some cash on hand in case ATMs or digital banking services are temporarily down.

Secure essential documents such as insurance policies, property deeds, and medical powers of attorney in a waterproof and fireproof container or digitally on a secure platform.

Maintain an up-to-date inventory of personal and household valuables and use photo or video to document their value and determine replacement costs.

Prepare backup communication plans if both cellular and landline services falter.

Evaluate your coverage for natural disasters, especially flood insurance, which is often separate from homeowners' policies. Consult your insurance agent or visit Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) website for more information and to download an Emergency Financial First Aid Ki with additional resources to get started planning today.



“Community bankers are financial first responders in times of crisis,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romeo Rainey.“Call on them to help you prepare, and if disaster strikes, guide you through the financial recovery process.”

For more information on crisis preparedness visit ICBA's website at .

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

