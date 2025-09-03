Northwest Kidney Centers And Outset Medical Announce Collaboration To Grow Home Hemodialysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration to provide patients and caregivers access to innovative home dialysis with the Tablo® Hemodialysis System

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Kidney Centers, the first organization to establish a home hemodialysis program, today announced a collaboration with Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care. Through the collaboration, Northwest Kidney Centers will add Outset's Tablo Hemodialysis System to its offerings for patients in its network with the shared goal to expand access to home hemodialysis. With one of the largest and oldest home dialysis programs in the country, Northwest Kidney Centers has long championed patient independence and flexibility. Currently, nearly 20% of its patients dialyze at home, supported by personalized training, 24/7 nursing access, and in-home care. The addition of Tablo to its home program marks a significant step forward in making dialysis more accessible, intuitive, and aligned with modern lifestyles.

“Northwest Kidney Centers has long prioritized patient independence and long-term success in home dialysis,” said Matthew Rivara, MD , Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Kidney Centers.“Our collaboration with Outset Medical and the integration of Tablo into our home program supports our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care. Patients who have used the Tablo system during our pilot phase report its intuitive design and ease of training have helped them stay engaged and confident in their treatment, which directly contributes to optimal quality of life for patients and the ability to continue to treat at home.”

Tablo is designed to operate with just tap water and a standard electrical outlet, eliminating the need for complex infrastructure. Its touchscreen interface, automated setup, and cloud-connected ecosystem make it easy to learn and use-by providers and patients.

“Tablo was built to simplify and reduce the burden of dialysis making it more accessible to patients,” said Michael Aragon, MD , Chief Medical Officer at Outset Medical.“We're proud to collaborate with Northwest Kidney Centers, whose thought leadership in home dialysis is widely recognized, and aligns with our mission to innovate for better patient experiences and long-term success.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving lives through not just technology, but through meaningful, community-rooted care. By bringing Tablo's innovative home dialysis system to patients in the Puget Sound region, Northwest Kidney Centers and Outset Medical are expanding access to treatment that is easier to learn, more sustainable, and better aligned with patients' daily lives.

Together, the organizations are helping more people live healthier, more independent lives at home, with dignity and confidence. As leaders in kidney care and innovation, Northwest Kidney Centers and Outset Medical are proud to support a future where dialysis is not only more accessible, but more empowering for every patient and family they serve.

About Northwest Kidney Centers

Northwest Kidney Centers is a nonprofit, community-based provider of kidney dialysis, public health education and research into the causes and treatments of chronic kidney disease. Founded in Seattle in 1962, it was the world's first outpatient dialysis organization and today is the eighth-largest dialysis provider in the United States, serving more than 2,000 patients a year in 19 dialysis centers and eight hospitals in the Puget Sound region.

Northwest Kidney Centers' mission is to promote the optimal health, quality of life and independence of people with kidney disease. Its patients have access to the first-in-the-nation kidney palliative care program, as well as an outpatient pharmacy staffed by kidney specialists. Through its long-standing partnership with the University of Washington, Northwest Kidney Centers helped establish the Kidney Research Institute in support of discoveries to better patients' lives. For more information, visit .

Contact

Stephanie Pitts

206-720-8510

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what's possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit .

Contact

Jim Mazzola

