The King Center To Host 2025 Beloved Community International Expo On September 13

Atlanta, GA., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, September 13, 2025, The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Inc (The King Center) will host the 2025 Beloved Community International Expo from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET along historic Auburn Avenue. This free, public event brings together more than 25 countries and community organizations to celebrate global cultures, foster unity, and activate civic engagement.

The Expo is part of The King Center's ongoing mission to create the Beloved Community, a realized vision of love, justice, and true peace rooted in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s philosophy and methodology of nonviolence.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will deliver opening remarks, and the day will be emceed by Tanner Thomason and Headkrack of Dish Nation. The event will feature cultural booths, live performances, food trucks, interactive exhibits, a Kids Zone, and a book signing with Dr. Bernice A. King , CEO of The King Center.

“The Beloved Community is not a utopia-it is a courageous commitment to justice, equity, and love across borders and beliefs,” said Dr. Bernice A. King.“This Expo is a living example of what's possible when we come together to celebrate our shared humanity.”

Key Happenings:

. Country Booths in partnership with the Atlanta Consular Corps: attendees can explore booths representing nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

. Dr. Bernice A. King Book Signing: 1:30–2:30 PM at The King Center Bookstore and Resource Center.

. Thriving Together: 1:30–3:00 PM, featuring a collaborative performance and guided conversation on health equity. A Hands On Atlanta, Out of Hand Theater, and King Center Beloved Community Talks collaboration.

. Unity in Diversity: A Multiculture Dialogue for Peace: 3:00–4:00 PM, hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) and The King Center's Better Together initiative.

. Food Trucks: International cuisine from vendors including Negril St. Food Truck, Taco Supreme, Chay J's New Orleans Candies, Fly High Burgers, Pelican's Snoball (Roswell) and Big Dave's Cheesesteak (Philadelphia).

. Kids Zone, Services Plaza, and TKC Activate: Interactive spaces for families, local services, and King Center departments.

. Cooling Stations & Refreshments: Provided by Coca-Cola.

The Expo also includes yoga in the Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden (11:00 AM), mini lessons in various languages from Interactive College of Technology, and a 360° photo booth for social media engagement.

Whether you are attending with family, exploring with friends, leading in your community, or simply eager to learn something new, the Beloved Community International Expo offers a rare opportunity to witness global connection in action. Join us for a day of discovery, dialogue, and celebration; where every booth, performance, and conversation brings us one step closer to Dr. King's vision of a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world.

Thank you to our in-kind sponsors, partners, and volunteers.

In-Kind Sponsors: Audacy, Coca-Cola Company, and Orange Barrell Media .

Partners: Atlanta Consular Corps and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park

For more information, visit our website at .

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward King's unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

