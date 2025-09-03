Power Grid Equipment Developer Ayr Energy Emerges From Stealth With More Than A Quarter-Billion Dollars In Contracted Orders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With backing from General Catalyst, Ayr Energy designs, engineers, delivers, and services critical grid infrastructure faster than ever

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Energy is emerging from stealth as the first new entrant in a generation for the design, engineering, manufacturing, delivery, and servicing of high-quality, critical power grid infrastructure equipment. With backing from General Catalyst, Ayr has secured more than a quarter of a billion dollars in contracts that represent more than 10 GW of new power. As legacy power grid technologies and centralized supply chains buckle under the weight of rising electricity demand and decades of underinvestment, Ayr Energy provides timely, critical design, manufacturing, and implementation capacity to unlock new power projects and optimize existing ones.

Power grids around the world cannot keep up with today's supply and future demand for electricity. Old, failing power infrastructure of the past and new, data-driven industries of the future require more transmission and distribution equipment than suppliers can make and maintain. According to a report from the American Society of Civil Engineers , the U.S. has roughly 60 million transformers installed across the country, at least half of which are approaching end-of-life and will require replacement. To meet rising demand from electrification, artificial intelligence, and reindustrialisation, the study estimates that an additional 120 million transformers will also be required over the coming decades.This problem of aging infrastructure and skyrocketing demand is compounded by a broken supply chain, where procuring new transformers now means dealing with a lead time ranging from 80 to 210 weeks and an average of 120 weeks, up from 50 weeks in 2021.

“The status quo for power equipment design and manufacturing has hamstrung the energy transition from Day 1,” says Ayr Energy's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Anirudh Reddy.“We have reimagined how power grid equipment is built to meet modern needs and deliver proven, critical technologies through an unparalleled ownership experience.”

Through a combination of custom engineering, leading manufacturing processes, and gold standard support and service, Ayr modernizes how to procure and maintain the technologies that power the world.

Custom Engineering : Ayr Energy's experienced, world-class engineering team uses advanced modeling and simulation to optimize designs for performance and reliability. Working as true planning partners, the team removes the layers between its customers and its engineers to create solutions customized to individual partner needs.

Industry-Leading Manufacturing + Testing: Deep control over its global supply chain, guaranteed access to manufacturing capacity, and rigorous quality controls result in superior field reliability and industry-leading delivery times. Ayr Energy's facilities are ISO certified, and each unit created undergoes comprehensive testing in-house via automated certified labs, with full traceability and documentation at every step. Ayr Energy's industry veterans design high-quality equipment that exceeds critical industry safety standards, including UL®, ANSI®, and IEEE.

Gold Standard Support + Service : Unlike incumbent providers, Ayr Energy offers immediate, robust post-sales service to improve the full lifecycle of power grid equipment ownership. Ayr support includes nationwide field service coverage, rapid response times, and long-term service agreements. The team operates a network of NETA-accredited partners and our own support team to ensure successful equipment installation and operation.

"In an industry where delays are the norm, Ayr Energy dives in deep to solve problems, not just accept them," says Cassidy DeLine, CEO at Linea Energy, a leading independent power producer based in San Francisco, CA. "What truly impressed us was their ability to complete safe harbor work in less than a quarter of the time it takes their competitors – they have transformed a process that typically drags on for months into a seamless, collaborative process that concludes in a few weeks."

BloombergNEF predicts roughly $3.1 trillion in global spending on energy infrastructure in 2030 and $21.4 trillion through 205 to support net-zero transitions. With backing from General Catalyst, a global investment and transformation company, Ayr Energy is poised to capture a significant share of that market.

“Ayr Energy is bringing innovation to an industry that has remained largely unchanged since the first transformer was invented in 1885,” said Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst.“We believe the team is reshaping the market for critical energy infrastructure in the electric era with its full-stack approach, spanning design, engineering, manufacturing, delivery, and service.”

Visit to learn more.

LaunchSquad on behalf of Ayr Energy ...