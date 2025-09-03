Local Weddings, Elevated: Annual Westchester-Hudson Valley Weddings Issue Arrives December

The region's definitive guide to extraordinary celebrations, serving as a trusted local wedding concierge.

- Linda Fears, Editorial DirectorRYE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Westchester-Hudson Valley Weddings is pleased to announce the return of its annual issue this December. As the only regional wedding magazine, the issue acts as a local wedding concierge-connecting couples with the inspiration, expertise, and resources they need to bring their vision to life.From elegant estates and historic mansions to vineyards and riverfront retreats, the issue highlights how couples can achieve the feel of a destination wedding without leaving the region. The issue delivers personalized inspiration for an affluent, style-forward audience-couples who value sophistication, individuality, and authenticity in every detail of their wedding journey.Readers rely on the Westchester-Hudson Valley Weddings issue not just for inspiration but for its curated access to the area's most exceptional venues, planners, designers, florists, jewelers, and creative professionals. Together, these trusted voices form a network of possibilities that simplify the planning process. It takes the complexity out of wedding planning by bringing together inspiration, expertise, and resources-all in one definitive, locally rooted guide.“Our readers are sophisticated, adventurous, and ready to celebrate their love in ways that are personal, meaningful, and stylish,” said Linda Fears, Editorial Director.“What makes this issue unique is its concierge approach-pairing national-level inspiration with local knowledge and connecting couples directly with the best of what our region offers.”“Couples today aren't just planning weddings-they're creating experiences,” added Samantha Garbarini , Weddings Editor of the Westchester-Hudson Valley Weddings issue.“This issue guides them to the right people, places, and ideas while giving them the confidence that every recommendation is rooted in expertise and trust.”This December, the Westchester-Hudson Valley Weddings issue once again sets the standard for stylish, locally inspired celebrations - and invites couples and wedding professionals alike to be part of the region's most trusted guide.For more information, reach out via ....About Today MediaToday Media is a leading publisher of award-winning lifestyle content across multiple platforms, including Westchester Magazine, Hudson Valley Magazine, and a portfolio of celebrated regional brands. With a commitment to connecting audiences with the best of local living, Today Media continues to set the standard for trusted journalism, storytelling, and regional engagement.

