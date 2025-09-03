Censinet CEO And Founder To Address Third-Party Risk Challenges At KLAS Digital Health Investment Symposium 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Industry Leader Ed Gaudet to Share Expert Insights on Evolving Healthcare Risk Management at Executive Healthcare Summit

- Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of CensinetBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced that its CEO and Founder Ed Gaudet will join other industry leaders on the panel "Rethinking the Risk: Advancing 3rd Party Cybersecurity in Healthcare" on September 10 at 9:00 AM MT at the KLAS Digital Health Investment Symposium 2025 , from September 9-10 in Park City, Utah. The panel brings together industry leaders to address the growing challenges of third-party risk management as healthcare organizations increasingly rely on digital partnerships and vendor relationships. As traditional cybersecurity approaches prove inadequate to protect patient data and maintain operational continuity, the discussion will challenge inadequate industry norms and explore practical solutions for provider executives."I'm honored to help advance the discussion on third-party risk at the 2025 KLAS Digital Health Investment Symposium," said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. "As healthcare's interconnected ecosystem has made third-party risk management absolutely critical to patient safety and operational resilience, organizations must fundamentally rethink their approach to cybersecurity. This panel represents a valuable opportunity to challenge outdated practices and share real-world strategies that can help healthcare leaders build more robust cybersecurity programs and ultimately take the risk out of healthcare."Gaudet will join fellow panelists Aaron Shapiro (Partner, PwC), Nana Ahwoi (Partner, EY), and Scott Mattila (SVP, Product Strategy and Chief Security Officer, Intraprise Health) for the discussion moderated by Jaren Day, Research Director at KLAS Research. The panel will explore key challenges in today's threat environment, emphasize the importance of ongoing governance, and provide insights to help attendees rethink their approach to third-party risk – both within their organizations and through vendor collaboration.The Digital Health Investment Symposium serves as an intimate executive retreat where healthcare industry leaders explore innovation opportunities and tackle the sector's most pressing challenges. This year's theme, "Innovation to Execution," focuses on how healthcare organizations can creatively address operational and strategic challenges, from optimizing legacy technology investments to integrating emerging tools like AI. The highly curated event brings together leaders across healthcare delivery, health tech, and investment to collaborate on driving meaningful industry transformation.“The Digital Health Investment Symposium provides a valuable forum for healthcare executives, HIT vendors, and investors to come together to address some of the industry's most pressing challenges,” said Jaren Day, Research Director at KLAS Research.“Among the most critical challenges today is third-party risk management and its role in protecting patient care and data. We are pleased to have Ed Gaudet join this panel, contributing his perspective to a collaborative dialogue that will help move the industry forward in securing healthcare's digital future.”The panel kicks off Day 2 of the symposium and represents a chance to elevate the industry conversation around third-party cybersecurity challenges while exploring collaborative solutions with healthcare provider executives facing these risks daily.About KLAS Digital Health Investment Symposium 2025The Digital Health Investment Symposium is KLAS Research's premier executive healthcare event, bringing together industry leaders to explore the past, present, and future of healthcare. The intimate retreat format enables high-energy discussions on clinical, operational, financial, and digital health topics while fostering networking opportunities that drive meaningful industry transformation. DHIS 2025 takes place September 9-10, 2025, in Park City, Utah.About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.# # #

Justyn Thompson

Censinet

+1 617-221-6875

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.