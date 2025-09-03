Jackson Purchase Bourbon 'Batch No. 1' To Debut At KY Bourbon Festival

Jackson Purchase Bourbon's bottle pays homage to the distillery's location on the Mississippi River

Jackson Purchase Distillery in Hickman, KY

Fast-growing distillery releases first bottles as Master Distiller Craig Beam joins KY Bourbon Hall of Fame

- Craig Beam, Master Distiller

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jackson Purchase Distillery (JPD), which has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing distillers in Kentucky, is now putting the first bottles of its own Jackson Purchase Bourbon onto retail shelves.

While the brand is new to the market, JPD has been distilling bourbon in Hickman, KY since 2021, led by a team of Kentucky distilling legends. Master Distiller Craig Beam (longtime Master Distiller at Heaven Hill and recent Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee) is a seventh generation bourbon distiller. Terry Ballard, former Head Distiller for Willett, is the Assistant Master Distiller.

Hickman sits in Fulton County, the westernmost tip of the Commonwealth. It's part of the historic Jackson Purchase region, which Beam says provides unique benefits for distillers. JPD sources most of its grain from local farmers, and draws its calcium-rich water directly from underground aquifers. The microclimate along the Mississippi River Valley also provides a distinctive aging process for the bourbon.

“With the average temperature here being 4-5 degrees higher than the rest of the state, we can't believe how quickly our whiskey has taken on a deep color and rich flavor,” said Beam.“At four years old, I'd put Jackson Purchase Bourbon up against most 8-10 year old bourbons on the market.”

While JPD has produced more than 100,000 barrels since 2021, they've sold exclusively to other distilleries and investors through the contract market. However, the JPD team held back a few barrels for limited releases under its own label, creating unique opportunities for bourbon drinkers.

“We built our business around the bourbon first, not marketing or visitors,” said CEO Lloyd Jones.“By offering a limited number of bottles on the retail market, we're giving bourbon drinkers a rare opportunity to taste for themselves what we can do.”

For the barrels used in the first release, Beam and Ballard created a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. The bourbon aged for 4 years in new white oak barrels with a #4 char, entering at 120 proof with the final bottling at 117.8 proof. Early reviews have noted hints of cinnamon spice and even bananas alongside vanilla, caramel and oak.

Jackson Purchase Bourbon“Batch No.1 - Full Proof” will go on sale Sept. 5th at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown, where Beam and Ballard will sign bottles in person. It will also appear on select retail shelves around Kentucky at about the same time, priced at $59 USD.

About Jackson Purchase Distillery

Founded in 2021, Jackson Purchase Distillery is one of the fastest growing distilleries in Kentucky. The Hickman, KY-based company offers contract distilling, selling new-fill barrels to craft brands, distillers in need of increased capacity, and companies that purchase barrels for future third party sales. The distillery's 36-inch and 24-inch copper column stills now produce up to 60,000 barrels per year. For more on how Master Distiller Craig Beam and Assistant Master Distiller Terry Ballard are crafting authentic Kentucky bourbon from locally sourced grains and calcium rich well water, visit .

