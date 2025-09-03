Black Dog Junk Removal Encourages Charleston To Declutter Ahead Of National Cleanup Day

Black Dog Junk Removal Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With National Cleanup Day taking place on Saturday September 20th, 2025 - Black Dog Junk Removal is encouraging Charleston homeowners and businesses to seize the opportunity to reclaim their spaces. While the day serves as a national reminder, Black Dog suggests extending the effort throughout September as the perfect time to clear out clutter, reorganize, and start fresh before the busy holiday season.“As temperatures begin to cool, many families and businesses look to make better use of their outdoor and storage spaces. National Cleanup Day is a great motivator, but we encourage the Charleston community to think of September as a cleanup season.” Said Black Dog's owner Nelson Huggins“Whether it's clearing patios for backyard entertaining, creating garage space for fall projects, or being prepared for football gatherings, September is the ideal time to tackle those long-overdue cleanouts.”Charleston residents will also have the opportunity to join community cleanup events happening on National Cleanup Day. These include the International Coastal Cleanup Day at Melton Peter Demetre Park and the 36th Annual Beach Sweep on Sullivan's Island. Both events bring volunteers together to reduce litter and protect Charleston's unique coastal environment. Black Dog Junk Removal applauds these efforts and encourages residents to participate in community cleanups while also taking time to address clutter at home or work.Community cleanups highlight how important it is to keep shared spaces clear, but the same applies at home. Garages, yards, and spare rooms often pile up with unused items over the summer, creating clutter that can limit space and cause stress as the holidays approach. Black Dog Junk Removal makes the process fast, simple, and stress-free with same-day and next-day pickups designed to fit busy schedules.With 235+ five-star reviews on google, Black Dog Junk Removal has become the go to for junk removal in Charleston . Homeowners and businesses rely on their team for everything from single-item pickups to full garage cleanouts, yard debris removal, and office or commercial decluttering. The company also emphasizes eco-friendly disposal, recycling and donating items whenever possible to give usable goods a second life in the Charleston community.For more information about junk removal services in Charleston or to schedule a pickup, contact Black Dog Junk Removal today by calling, texting, or reaching out on their website's contact page below.

