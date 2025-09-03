Pressure Transducer Market 2025 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.1% From 2022 To 2031., Claims AMR
The research provides detailed segmentation of the global pressure transmitter market based on type, end use industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.
Based on end use industry, the oil and gas segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global pressure transmitter market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.
Based on type, the differential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global pressure transmitter market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the gauge segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global pressure transmitter market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
In 2021, by type, the differential pressure transmitter segment generated the highest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.
By end-use industry, the oil and gas segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $740.46 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1,231.77 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.31%.
Region-wise, the North America region was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $934.43 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,415.96 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.34%.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $1,344.65 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 5.01%
