Pressure Transducer Market 2025 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.1% From 2022 To 2031., Claims AMR

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pressure Transmitter Market garnered $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $4.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Request PDF Brochure:The research provides detailed segmentation of the global pressure transmitter market based on type, end use industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on end use industry, the oil and gas segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global pressure transmitter market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.Based on type, the differential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global pressure transmitter market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the gauge segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.Buy This Report (312 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global pressure transmitter market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global pressure transmitter market analyzed in the research include Mitsubishi Electric CorporationFuji Electric Co. Ltd.Infineon Technologies AGRohm Semiconductor (Rohm Co. Ltd.)STMicroelectronics N.V.Microchip Technology Inc.Texas Instruments IncorporatedToshiba Electronic Devices & Storage CorporationRenesas Electronics CorporationSilan Semiconductor Manufacturing GroupDo Purchase Enquiry Before BuyingKEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYIn 2021, by type, the differential pressure transmitter segment generated the highest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.By end-use industry, the oil and gas segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $740.46 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1,231.77 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.31%.Region-wise, the North America region was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $934.43 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,415.96 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.34%.Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $1,344.65 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 5.01%Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Semiconductor-and-Electronics Domain:Semiconductor Bonding MarketWide Bandgap Semiconductors MarketSemiconductor IP MarketSemiconductor Foundry Market

