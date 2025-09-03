Seanie Zappendorf , GA State GOP 2Nd Vice Chair, Appointed Veterans For America First National Ambassador

Seanie Zappendorf Veterans for America First

Seanie Zappendorf Veterans for America First GA GOP State Convention

Seanie Zappendorf Joins Veterans for America First as National Ambassador and will work with the Georgia State Chapter of the organization said Christi Tasker

- Stan Fitzgerald Georgia VFAF Political Director ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the Press Room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of Veterans for America FirstVeterans for America First (VFAF), also known as Veterans for Trump, is proud to announce that Seanie Zappendorf, Georgia Republican Party Second Vice Chair, has officially joined the organization as a National Ambassador.Zappendorf, a first-generation American immigrant originally from Taiwan, has built a strong reputation as a grassroots conservative leader. She currently serves as the Dawson County Precinct Chair and previously served as a Republican National Convention delegate, representing Georgia on the national stage and advocating for conservative values.A devoted wife and mother, Zappendorf is proud of her two children who serve in the United States Army. Her deep personal ties to the veteran community make her a natural fit for the VFAF mission of supporting America's veterans, promoting strong conservative leadership, and defending the values that make our nation great.Previously endorsed by Veterans for America First for GA GOP, Zappendorf now steps into her new role as a National Ambassador. As part of the Georgia VFAF team, she will focus on building party unity and organizing boots-on-the-ground efforts to take back Georgia's U.S. Senate seat in 2026 while also holding the Governor's office.“Seanie represents the American Dream-patriotism, family, and service. Her leadership will help strengthen our movement in Georgia and across the nation,” said VFAF leadership in welcoming her to the team.With her proven track record in grassroots organizing, her dedication to veterans, and her commitment to uniting Republicans, Seanie Zappendorf brings both passion and experience to VFAF's national leadership.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross-efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement by Veterans for America First

