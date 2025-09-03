' ₹42,000 On Rent, ₹40,000 On Fitness': Bengaluru Couple Reveals Amount They Spent In August, Sparks Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Bengaluru couple has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses, revealing they spent a staggering ₹5.9 lakh in August. The Instagram reel, posted by Prakriti and Ashish on their travel and lifestyle page Escape To Landscapes, has garnered 2.7 million views, sparking intense discussions on spending habits and financial priorities.

How the Couple Spent ₹5.9 Lakh in One Month

According to their post, travel topped their expenses, with around ₹3.5 lakh spent on flights and hotel stays for multiple trips. This was followed by fitness costs of ₹40,000, which covered Pilates classes and a personal trainer for Prakriti.



Travel: ₹3.5 lakh

Fitness: ₹40,000

Rent: ₹42,000

Groceries: ₹20,000 (customised for their fitness goals)

House help: ₹10,000

Dining out & food delivery: ₹13,000

SIPs (Investments): ₹1 lakh

Cabs, insurance & other expenses: ₹15,000 Utilities & OTT subscriptions: Included in other costs

| Bengaluru cop told to pay ₹2 lakh to UK citizen over missed flight: Know why Check out the video here:Here's the full breakdown they shared:Couple opens up about money management challenges

In their post, the couple also spoke about the struggles they faced early in their relationship when it came to finances, revealing they had very different approaches to money.

| Kohli opens up months after M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, says THIS

“I will be brutally honest - we had a rocky start managing money. One of us was taught never to interfere in someone else's finances, while the other was extremely pragmatic and organised,” Prakriti wrote.

She added that through open communication and planning, they were able to align their goals:

“You're not just living with your partner, you're building a life together, and that requires addressing tough topics so they don't become bigger issues later on.”

Mixed reactions online

Their financial transparency has sparked a wave of reactions. Many social media users praised them for being open about finances, while others questioned whether spending nearly ₹6 lakh a month was sustainable or practical.

| Bengaluru horror: Intruder breaks into women's PG, sexually assaults girl

Some users admired the couple's focus on travel and fitness, calling it an inspiration, while others pointed out that high costs in cities like Bengaluru can create unrealistic expectations for young professionals.

A user wrote,“Their 1 month expense = our 1 year income.”

Another user wrote,“Someone told Realistic expenses finally!”

“Noooo... I don't want the tracking sheet... LoL. I wanna know how much u both earn and way to earn money to spend like this,” the third user commented.

“Fitness trainers cost so much ah? Also for budgeting these trips won't you divide by 12 or something to make it more realistic,” the fourth wrote.

“I know these guys, they are ones asking for that -Is 50 LPA enough to survive in Bangalore,” the fifth joked.

The post continues to trend, igniting conversations about money management, lifestyle choices, and financial compatibility in relationships.