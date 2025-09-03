Putin expresses gratitude to N. Korean soldiers backing Russia’s army
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to North Korean soldiers who assisted Russian forces in defending the Kursk region against a Ukrainian offensive. He made the remarks during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China on Wednesday.
Following a ceremonial event marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Putin and Kim held bilateral talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
Putin began by emphasizing the strengthened ties between Russia and North Korea, describing their relationship as having a “special, trusting, and friendly character.” He highlighted North Korean forces’ involvement in the liberation of the Kursk region earlier this year.
“I would like to point out that your soldiers fought courageously and heroically… we will never forget the sacrifices made by your armed forces and the families of your servicemen,” Putin told Kim, thanking him on behalf of the Russian people for Pyongyang’s role in the “joint fight against modern neo-Nazism.”
Kim stated that relations between the two countries have advanced in all areas since the signing of a bilateral treaty in June 2024, which includes mutual defense provisions. He emphasized that Pyongyang views it as its “brotherly duty” to support Russia in every way and will engage in “a joint struggle” alongside the Russian people and military, in line with the bilateral agreement.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, effective since December 2024, has strengthened military cooperation between the two nations. Kim also reiterated the significance of the bilateral relationship, expressing confidence in Russia’s ability to achieve victory in its “just and sacred cause” of defending its sovereignty and security interests.
