Milad Un-Nabi, Weekend Holidays: Tamil Nadu Transport Dept Gears Up With Special Buses

Special buses will operate throughout Tamil Nadu for the consecutive holidays and auspicious days. Special buses are running from Chennai, Koyambedu, Kilambakkam, and other locations to various towns.

In view of the consecutive holidays, auspicious day, Milad un-Nabi, and the weekend, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses. In a statement released by the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation,

It is expected that more passengers will travel throughout Tamil Nadu from Chennai and other places on 03/09/2025 (Wednesday), 04/09/2025 (Thursday, auspicious day), 05/09/2025 (Friday, Milad un-Nabi), and the weekend days of 06/09/2025 (Saturday) and 07/09/2025 (Sunday).

Considering this, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have planned to operate special buses in addition to the daily buses. From Chennai Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil,

Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, 360 buses on 03/09/2025 (Wednesday), 710 buses on 04/09/2025 (Thursday), 405 buses on 05/09/2025 (Friday), and 875 buses from various towns to Chennai on 07/09/2025 (Sunday) are planned.

From Chennai Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagai, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru, 80 buses on 03/09/2025 (Wednesday), 105 buses on 04/09/2025 (Thursday) and 05/09/2025 (Friday), and 25 buses from Madhavaram on 03/09/2025 and 04/09/2025 are planned to operate from the above-mentioned places, and 350 special buses are also planned to operate from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations.

Furthermore, special buses are planned to operate from all locations on Sunday to facilitate the return of passengers from their hometowns to Chennai and Bengaluru as per their needs. As of now, 17,632 passengers have booked for 03/09/2025, 23,032 for 04/09/2025, 10,271 for Friday, 7,317 for Saturday, and 20,740 for Sunday.

As this number is likely to increase, passengers traveling long distances are requested to book their tickets in advance through the Mobile App to avoid crowding.