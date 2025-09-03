Bigg Boss 19: THIS Contestant Is The Highest Paid Is It Gaurav Khanna? Know Here
Gaurav Khanna is the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss, earning ₹17.5 lakhs per week and ₹2.5 lakhs per day. He ranks sixth among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history
Gaurav Khanna and Amal Malik are two contestants participating in Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna is being paid the highest amount.It is said that Gaurav Khanna is taking the highest fee in Bigg Boss. After that is Amal Malik. It is said that Gaurav is taking ₹17.5 lakhs for a week.Gaurav Khanna's daily remuneration has been set at ₹2.5 lakhs. After this big show is over, Gaurav has been assured of a show on Star or Colors.Among the highest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss episodes so far, Gaurav is ranked sixth. Apart from Gaurav, Amal Malik is taking the most money, taking ₹8.75 lakhs for a week.Gaurav Khanna has made good points in Bigg Boss. He gained the most fame in the Anupamaa serial. He is getting good love from the Bigg Boss household. After working in the serial, he worked in MasterChef India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment