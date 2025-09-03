Bigg Boss 19: THIS Contestant Is The Highest Paid Is It Gaurav Khanna? Know Here

Gaurav Khanna is the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss, earning ₹17.5 lakhs per week and ₹2.5 lakhs per day. He ranks sixth among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history

It is said that Gaurav Khanna is taking the highest fee in Bigg Boss. After that is Amal Malik. It is said that Gaurav is taking ₹17.5 lakhs for a week.Gaurav Khanna's daily remuneration has been set at ₹2.5 lakhs. After this big show is over, Gaurav has been assured of a show on Star or Colors.Among the highest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss episodes so far, Gaurav is ranked sixth. Apart from Gaurav, Amal Malik is taking the most money, taking ₹8.75 lakhs for a week.Gaurav Khanna has made good points in Bigg Boss. He gained the most fame in the Anupamaa serial. He is getting good love from the Bigg Boss household. After working in the serial, he worked in MasterChef India.