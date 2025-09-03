Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bigg Boss 19: THIS Contestant Is The Highest Paid Is It Gaurav Khanna? Know Here

Bigg Boss 19: THIS Contestant Is The Highest Paid Is It Gaurav Khanna? Know Here


2025-09-03 09:00:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gaurav Khanna is the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss, earning ₹17.5 lakhs per week and ₹2.5 lakhs per day. He ranks sixth among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history

Gaurav Khanna and Amal Malik are two contestants participating in Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna is being paid the highest amount.

It is said that Gaurav Khanna is taking the highest fee in Bigg Boss. After that is Amal Malik. It is said that Gaurav is taking ₹17.5 lakhs for a week.Gaurav Khanna's daily remuneration has been set at ₹2.5 lakhs. After this big show is over, Gaurav has been assured of a show on Star or Colors.Among the highest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss episodes so far, Gaurav is ranked sixth. Apart from Gaurav, Amal Malik is taking the most money, taking ₹8.75 lakhs for a week.Gaurav Khanna has made good points in Bigg Boss. He gained the most fame in the Anupamaa serial. He is getting good love from the Bigg Boss household. After working in the serial, he worked in MasterChef India.

MENAFN03092025007385015968ID1110011996

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search