Punjab Ministers, Sisodia Inspect Flood-Hit Villages Along Beas River
During the visit, the AAP leaders reviewed the condition of embankments and interacted with locals to assess the immediate challenges posed by rising river waters.
Recognising the urgency of the situation, Punjab ministers and Sisodia, with the support of the local community and the district administration, joined hands in strengthening the river's weak points using gunny bags and crates.
Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of people in flood-prone areas.
Immediate remedial measures are being ensured while long-term solutions are also being devised to prevent damage to agricultural land and habitation.
The ministers appreciated the cooperation extended by villagers and officials in timely fortifying the embankments and assured that the state government will continue to monitor the situation closely to avoid any untoward incident.
Minister Bhullar said the entire Punjab government machinery has been put into action from day one to save the people in this hour of crisis. He said Sisodia and the entire AAP leadership joined hands with Punjabis in crisis.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to keep all educational institutions, including government, aided, recognised and private schools, colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes in the state closed till September 7.
Education Minister Harjot Bains said this decision was following the directions of Chief Minister Mann to ensure safety and well-being of students and staff, while adding the government has been working to mitigate the impact of the floods and ensure the welfare of its citizens.
