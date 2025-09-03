UNICEF Says 15-20 Percent of Screened Gaza Children Suffer Malnutrition
(MENAFN) UNICEF has issued a stark warning about the escalating food crisis in Gaza, where Israel's ongoing military actions have worsened conditions, particularly for children.
In an interview with the media, UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram drew attention to the alarming rise in malnutrition, revealing that families in Gaza are facing severe challenges in obtaining adequate food and water. She noted that between 15-20% of children screened are malnourished, a figure well above emergency thresholds. Ingram also pointed out that more than 110 children have died from hunger, with over half of those fatalities occurring in 2023 alone.
Ingram stressed that no region in Gaza remains safe amid the relentless bombardments, and humanitarian aid is falling short. “In Gaza City this week, I've been to a number of malnutrition clinics, and we're seeing really high rates of malnutrition among children. The general sense is that 15 to 20% of children who are screened are malnourished, which is very high. This is higher than famine thresholds,” she said.
The UNICEF spokesperson warned that time is running out for the children of Gaza. “There is a risk that more children will be killed from starvation if the situation doesn't change. Already, more than 110 children have died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip. Half of those deaths have occurred this year, more than half.”
Ingram continued to underscore the urgency of the crisis. “So it's escalated quickly, and we need to bring in the aid necessary to save their lives. Let's be clear, this can be solved. It is preventable. It is a result of man-made decisions that are being made. So it can also be remedied. It can be something that we stop, if we bring in the supplies that these children need.”
With little relief in sight, she made a call for a change in approach: “The best medicine for a famine is a ceasefire,” Ingram said. “But failing that, we need to get all the crossings open, we need to flood the Gaza Strip with aid, and we need the operating conditions on the ground so that agencies like UNICEF can easily, safely, quickly take that aid from the crossing to the families that need it. We are doing it now but we need to be able to do much more of it. That's the important thing.”
Since the conflict began in October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 63,600 Palestinians in Gaza.
