Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thousands of pages of Epstein records published by US House Oversight Committee

Thousands of pages of Epstein records published by US House Oversight Committee


2025-09-03 08:49:27
(MENAFN) The US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released more than 33,000 pages of documents on Tuesday related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which were provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The release coincides with a bipartisan effort by Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, and Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, to push for a full House vote to make all Epstein files public. Survivors of Epstein’s abuse met with lawmakers on Tuesday and are expected to speak at a news conference on Wednesday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer had issued a subpoena on August 5 requesting the records. The committee stated that the DOJ “will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material.”

The documents include court filings, flight logs, and video footage from Epstein’s cell block prior to his death. Newly released footage reportedly does not have the previously noted missing minute between 11:59 p.m. and 12 a.m., which authorities had attributed to the jail’s outdated security cameras automatically cutting out for one minute nightly.

An initial review by Democratic lawmakers found that 97% of the released pages had already been made public by federal, state, or local authorities.

Earlier in August, a federal judge in New York rejected a DOJ request to unseal Epstein grand jury records, criticizing the Trump administration for withholding roughly 100,000 pages of related files, which he said “dwarf” the limited grand jury materials.

Epstein died by suicide in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, having previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution. The Justice Department confirmed in July that there was no evidence he was killed.

MENAFN03092025000045017281ID1110011972

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search