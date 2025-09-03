US Stock Markets Fall After Court’s Tariff Decision
(MENAFN) US stock markets declined on the first trading day of the week, following a decision from an appeals court that deemed the majority of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump to be unlawful.
The ruling, issued on Friday, weighed heavily on investor sentiment, leading to a negative performance across major indexes.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.55%, shedding 249.07 points to finish at 45,295.81. Markets remained closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq also experienced a downturn, falling by 0.82% or 175.92 points, and ending the session at 21,279.63. Likewise, the S&P 500 slid 0.69%, losing 44.72 points to close at 6,415.54.
In contrast, the Volatility Index (VIX)—frequently referred to as the “fear index”—jumped 6.51%, reaching 17.17, signaling heightened investor anxiety.
At the same time, bond yields began to climb, as market participants expected rate increases starting in September.
The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds exceeded 4.97%, while the 10-year yield surged to 4.27%.
This financial retreat came in the aftermath of a verdict by the US Federal Court of Appeals, which concluded that President Trump lacked the legal authority to impose the majority of his tariffs.
“The core Congressional power to impose taxes such as tariffs is vested exclusively in the legislative branch by the Constitution,” the court stated. “Tariffs are a core Congressional power.”
To allow the Trump administration a chance to appeal, the court delayed the enforcement of its decision until October 14.
In response to the ruling, Trump announced on Tuesday that he intends to request an expedited review by the Supreme Court in an effort to overturn the appeals court’s judgment as swiftly as possible.
