N. Korea’s solider partook Ukraine’s war with orders from Kim –Putin
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that North Korean soldiers, described as "courageous," participated in the Ukraine conflict at the direction of their leader, Kim Jong Un.
Putin made the remarks during a private meeting with Kim at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, following China’s “Victory Day” military parade. This marks the first public acknowledgment by the Russian president of North Korean troop involvement in Ukraine initiated by Kim.
Kim emphasized his focus on "the prospects for developing relations" with Russia, adding: "I am very pleased that today we have the opportunity to talk about our relations, about interaction, about prospects, about the development of these relations, and that I have the opportunity to meet with you alone," according to reports.
Putin described the relationship between Russia and North Korea as having acquired a “special trusting and friendly character, an allied character.” He highlighted that North Korean special forces took part in operations in Russia’s Kursk region against Ukrainian forces. "On your initiative, as is well known, your special forces took part in the liberation of the Kursk region, in full accordance with our new agreement," Putin said, praising the troops for fighting "courageously and heroically."
The Russian leader asked Kim to extend his "warmest words of gratitude to all the people" of North Korea. As Kim departed, Putin invited him to visit Russia in the future, saying: "We are waiting for you. Come."
This meeting marks the fourth bilateral encounter between the two leaders, lasting approximately 2.5 hours.
Putin made the remarks during a private meeting with Kim at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, following China’s “Victory Day” military parade. This marks the first public acknowledgment by the Russian president of North Korean troop involvement in Ukraine initiated by Kim.
Kim emphasized his focus on "the prospects for developing relations" with Russia, adding: "I am very pleased that today we have the opportunity to talk about our relations, about interaction, about prospects, about the development of these relations, and that I have the opportunity to meet with you alone," according to reports.
Putin described the relationship between Russia and North Korea as having acquired a “special trusting and friendly character, an allied character.” He highlighted that North Korean special forces took part in operations in Russia’s Kursk region against Ukrainian forces. "On your initiative, as is well known, your special forces took part in the liberation of the Kursk region, in full accordance with our new agreement," Putin said, praising the troops for fighting "courageously and heroically."
The Russian leader asked Kim to extend his "warmest words of gratitude to all the people" of North Korea. As Kim departed, Putin invited him to visit Russia in the future, saying: "We are waiting for you. Come."
This meeting marks the fourth bilateral encounter between the two leaders, lasting approximately 2.5 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment