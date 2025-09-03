Coherus Oncology To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 10:25 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time UBS Virtual Oncology Day takes place virtually on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
The presentations will be accessible via webcast links on the Investor Events section of the Coherus website: . Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.
If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective bank representative.
Disclosure Information
Coherus uses the website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Coherus
Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising proprietary pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, and other cancers. The Company's strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both its pipeline candidates as well as its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.
Coherus' immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including NSCLC and HCC. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including HNSCC, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer.
For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit .
Coherus Contact Information
Investors:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
...
