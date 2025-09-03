Coherus Oncology To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that the company will be webcasting its participation in the following upcoming conferences:



Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 10:25 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time UBS Virtual Oncology Day takes place virtually on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time



About Coherus

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising proprietary pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, and other cancers. The Company's strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both its pipeline candidates as well as its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus' immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including NSCLC and HCC. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including HNSCC, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit .

