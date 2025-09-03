Consumer Electronic Biometric Market To Worth Over US$ 157.49 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market's competitive frontier is rapidly shifting from hardware presence to software intelligence. AI-powered liveness detection and behavioral biometrics are becoming key differentiators, evolving security from a simple, static gateway to a continuous, intelligent verification process. Chicago, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global consumer electronic biometric market was valued at US$ 45.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 157.49 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2025–2033. At the heart of the market's expansion lies a revolution in sensor technology. Hardware is becoming smaller, faster, and vastly more capable. Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor sets a new standard with its ultra-thin 0.2mm form factor, allowing for more elegant device designs. User interaction is enhanced through a larger recognition surface for improved usability. For applications requiring maximum security, Qualcomm's larger 3D Sonic Max sensor can create a detailed 600mm2 reproduction of a fingerprint. Its sensor area is an impressive 17 times larger than the original 3D Sonic Sensor. Demonstrating market adoption, the Google Pixel 9, in a 2024 update, is expected to feature a 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor creating a 64mm2 fingerprint image. User convenience is also paramount; the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2 boasts a 10x faster fingerprint setup than previous generations. A complete setup can be finished with just three taps. Request Sample Pages: Component-level advancements are equally impressive for the consumer electronics biometric market. Synaptics' Astra Machine SL1680 platform, unveiled in 2024, is powered by a 2.1 GHz ARM processor. The platform includes a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of an astounding eight trillion operations per second (TOPS). A more moderate Synaptics SL1620 platform features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with a clock speed between 1.1 and 1.4 GHz. Synaptics underscores its commitment to industry partners with up to 10 years of software support for its platforms, ensuring long-term product viability. Acknowledging its groundbreaking work, the Synaptics Astra AI-native IoT compute platform won one award in the Machine Learning category at the 2024 EDGE Awards, solidifying its innovative standing in the market. Key Findings in Consumer Electronics Biometric Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 157.49 billion CAGR 14.9% Largest Region (2024) North America (41%) By Technology Facial Recognition (largest) By Application Smartphones (48%) By End Market Consumer (63%) By Security Level Single-Factor Authentication (Largest) Top Drivers

Rising cybersecurity threats and data breaches fuel demand.

Increasing adoption of biometrics in consumer electronic devices. Growing demand for secure and seamless digital transactions. Top Trends

Emphasis on multi-modal biometric authentication for enhanced security.

Integration of AI and machine learning for improved accuracy. Expansion of biometric applications in smart home devices. Top Challenges

Consumer concerns regarding data privacy and secure storage.

High implementation costs for advanced biometric technologies. Potential for sophisticated hacking and biometric system spoofing.

Smartphone Integration Accelerates the Widespread Adoption of Advanced Biometric Technologies

Smartphones continue to be the primary catalyst for biometric technology adoption. Manufacturers in the consumer electronics biometric market are increasingly migrating from optical to ultrasonic sensors to deliver superior security and performance. Looking ahead to 2025, at least five major smartphone models are anticipated to make the switch from optical to ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. The upgrade wave includes prominent models such as the Xiaomi 15, OnePlus 13, Honor Magic 7, Vivo X200 Pro, and the iQOO 13. Following the trend, Google's Pixel 9 series made the move to one of Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in 2024. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, slated for a 2025 release, will feature an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader, a significant upgrade from the optical sensor in its predecessor.

The forthcoming Galaxy S25 FE will be supported by a robust 4,900 mAh battery. The device is engineered with a slim 7.4 mm profile, appealing to modern aesthetic demands. It is also remarkably lightweight, with a total weight of just 190 grams. Raising the bar for flagship devices, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to feature a comprehensive 3-part biometric system, incorporating ultrasonic fingerprint, facial, and iris scanning capabilities. The momentum is clear, with at least six recent smartphone models now featuring Qualcomm's Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensors. These include the Xiaomi Mi 15 and Mi 15 Pro, the Honor Magic 7 series, OPPO Realme GT7 Pro, IQOO 13 Pro, and the Google Pixel 9 series. Furthermore, four different models from manufacturer vivo are now equipped with the large-area Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max sensor. A late 2024 rumor suggests the forthcoming iPhone 17 will incorporate novel optical hardware, signaling continued innovation across the consumer electronics biometric market.

A Dynamic Competitive Landscape Forges Strong Strategic Alliances and Market Growth

The market is defined by vigorous competition and strategic partnerships designed to foster innovation and expand market presence. A 2024 market analysis covered approximately 25 distinct vendors, indicating a healthy and diverse ecosystem. The same report identified at least 20 major companies, including established giants like Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., and IDEMIA France SAS. Long-term collaborations remain crucial; Suprema continued its successful partnership with Samsung in 2024, having provided biometric algorithms for the Galaxy S series since 2019.

A 2025 consumer electronics biometric market report identified Goodix Technology Inc. as one of the definitive leaders in the consumer electronic biometrics sector. That same report also highlighted Synaptics Incorporated as a key player to watch in 2025. Suprema Inc. was also named as a top company influencing market direction in 2025. Idex Biometrics ASA was a fourth major company identified as a market leader for 2025. In total, nine market leaders were profiled in the 2025 analysis, suggesting a landscape that is both concentrated and highly competitive. Another analysis named five key players: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., IDEX Biometrics ASA, Infineon Technologies AG, Princeton Identity, and STMicroelectronics NV. In a strategic launch in October 2024, Rheinmetall Dermalog Sensortec and Infineon Technologies released two new biometric tools for automotive driver monitoring systems. Underscoring a commitment to future development, Integrated Biometrics expanded its Arizona-based research facility in February 2025.

Intellectual Property Filings Reveal the Next Wave of Biometric Innovation

The relentless pace of innovation across the consumer electronics biometric market is clearly documented in the steady stream of patents granted to market leaders, securing their technological breakthroughs. In June 2024, Credence ID was awarded U.S. patent number 12013924 for a method ensuring non-repudiable proof of digital identity verification. The company's innovation continued, securing another patent in October 2024, number 12107957, for a point-of-service identity verification device. Samsung was granted one patent in May 2024 for an all-in-one fingerprint sensor package specifically designed for smart cards. Cirrus Logic Inc. received patent number 11894000 in February 2024 for a novel method of authenticating speech. On December 24, 2024, HONOR DEVICE CO., LTD. obtained patent number 12175791 related to a new fingerprint recognition method.

Looking to the year ahead, in April 2025, GLORY LTD. is slated to receive patent number 12277204 for a multi-modal authentication system that combines different biometric types. As of 2025, Corsight AI's advanced facial recognition technology is protected by a formidable portfolio of over 250 patents. In a development pointing towards next-generation wearables, Apple was granted a patent in January 2025 for a Hybrid Gaze Tracking System. A unique patented Apple system combines two distinct data sources: ultrasound and imaging data, showcasing the forward-thinking research that will propel the future of the consumer electronics biometric market.

Wearables and the Internet of Things Emerge as Critical New Frontiers

Consumer electronics biometric market applications are rapidly expanding beyond the smartphone into the wider Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Synaptics is strategically positioned for this growth with its Veros portfolio, which includes five types of wireless solutions optimized for diverse IoT applications. The Veros portfolio provides comprehensive connectivity, supporting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread/Zigbee, GNSS/GPS, and ULE standards. The versatile Synaptics Astra platform has already demonstrated its utility with two types of devices, including advanced 3D cameras designed for people-counting applications in smart building environments. In May 2024, Fingerprint Cards announced one new partnership specifically targeting the biometric wearables market. Further miniaturization is pushing boundaries; in November 2024, Integrated Biometrics, in partnership with GripID, released what it claimed to be the 'smallest multimodal biometric device' currently available.

Personal Computing Devices Embrace Biometrics for Enhanced Security and Convenience Pushing Consumer Electronics Biometric Market Growth to Next Level

The personal computing sector, including PCs, laptops, and tablets, continues its steady integration of biometric sensors. Synaptics actively supplies its Natural ID family of capacitive-based fingerprint sensors to major players in the PC market. Recognizing the need for enhanced security on portable devices, Fingerprint Cards showcased new biometric lock solutions designed specifically for laptops in January 2024. The market for hybrid tablets and laptops is set for significant growth through 2033. One key driver in 2025 is the continued widespread adoption of remote work, which places a premium on secure device access. Three dominant players in this hybrid device market are Microsoft, Lenovo, and Dell, all of whom are incorporating biometrics into their product lines.

The Automotive Sector Represents a Significant and Untapped Market Opportunity

A major new frontier for the consumer electronics biometric market is the automotive industry. The integration of biometrics into vehicles was identified as a key market driver in 2024. In-car systems are being developed for driver monitoring, personalization, and secure vehicle access. In October 2024, two companies, Rheinmetall Dermalog Sensortec and Infineon Technologies, jointly launched biometric tools specifically for driver monitoring systems. In-car facial biometric systems are being developed to detect two specific unsafe driver conditions: drowsiness and distraction. Recognizing the potential, Synaptics also lists the automotive market as a primary target for its advanced fingerprint authentication sensors, signaling a new wave of competition and innovation in the space.

An Evolving Regulatory Landscape Creates Both Challenges and New Opportunities

The proliferation of biometric data has prompted the development of a complex and evolving legal framework in the consumer electronics biometric market. As of 2025, more than 20 states in the U.S. have either enacted or proposed laws concerning biometric privacy, creating a patchwork of compliance requirements. At least three key state-level biometric laws are in effect in 2025: the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), the Texas Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier (CUBI) Act, and the Washington Biometric Privacy Protection Act (BPPA). In 2025, at least four other states-California, New York, Maryland, and Virginia-were actively considering similar legislation.

One state enacted the "Insurance Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 2025" to regulate data handling in that specific industry. The real-world implications of these laws are significant, with a lawsuit filed against Home Depot in 2025 under Illinois' BIPA. Google also faced legal challenges, with a biometric data privacy lawsuit filed in Texas in January 2025. On August 11, 2025, Canadian privacy regulation advanced as the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada published new guidance on handling biometric data.

Surging Consumer Trust and Global Partnerships Fuel Market Development Worldwide

Ultimately, consumer electronics biometric market growth hinges on consumer trust and adoption, with recent data indicating a strong positive shift in user attitudes. A 2024 survey revealed that a high number of consumers prefer using biometrics to authenticate payments over traditional methods. A 2025 report on the Brazilian market noted that the use of facial recognition among smartphone owners had grown in just one year, indicating rapidly rising acceptance. Strategic collaborations are key to scaling these technologies globally. In June 2024, Mastercard expanded its Biometric Checkout Program in Latin America, collaborating with at least three new partners to deploy the service.

To capitalize on regional growth, Fingerprint Cards (FPC) signed one new distribution agreement in April 2025 to strengthen its presence in the burgeoning Indian biometrics market. In August 2025, Idex Biometrics and Next Biometrics announced two new deals in the access control sector. On a governmental level, the European Union's ambitious biometric entry-exit system (EES) is now scheduled for a phased rollout beginning in 2025. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's "Absher" digital identity platform has successfully driven the adoption of digital wallets for a significant number of adults in the Kingdom, showcasing the transformative power of biometrics at a national scale.

Consumer Electronic Biometric Market Major Players:



3M Cogent

Aware

DERMALOG

FaceFirst

Fingerprint Cards

Gemalto

HID Global

IDEMIA

NEC

Nuance Communications

Precise Biometrics

Qualcomm

Suprema

Synaptics

Thales Other Prominent players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Technology



Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Voice Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition Other

By Application



Wearables

Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets Other

By Security Level



Single-Factor Authentication Multi-Factor Authentication

By End User



Consumer

Business Other

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

