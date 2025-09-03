Easy Street Capital Increases Leverage For New Construction Financing

Real estate lender increases Loan-to-Cost and Loan-to-Value ratios to meet growing demand for ground-up construction financing amid US housing shortage

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Street Capital , a leading private lender to real estate investors, today announced enhanced leverage options for experienced builders seeking financing for new construction projects. Effective immediately, qualified borrowers with three or more deals of experience can access up to 90% Loan-to-Cost (LTC) and 75% Loan-to-Value (LTV) through their EasyBuild loan program, an increase from the previous limits of 85% LTC and 70% LTV.

The new terms respond to surging demand for flexible financing in residential construction amid a severe U.S. housing shortage, where a deficit of 4.7 million homes nationwide-per Zillow's latest July analysis -has compelled builders to ramp up new developments. The EasyBuild loan program equips investors to tackle larger-scale projects with minimal upfront equity. The program's updates facilitate rapid funding of single-family homes and multifamily units to address this critical gap.

“We're seeing strong interest from experienced investors eager to scale residential construction projects in response to the ongoing U.S. housing shortage,” said Casey Denton, Partner at Easy Street Capital .“Our enhanced EasyBuild program's 90% LTC and 75% LTV ratios deliver the financial flexibility needed to accelerate builds and help close this critical supply gap.”

The enhanced leverage options are available to borrowers with a proven track record of three or more completed construction projects. Easy Street Capital continues to prioritize streamlined processes, market-competitive rates, and tailored loan structures to meet the unique demands of each residential project. The company's new construction loans are part of a broader suite of financing solutions designed to support real estate investors nationwide.

For more details on the EasyBuild loan program, ground-up construction financing, or other investment lending options, visit .

About Easy Street Capital

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Easy Street Capital is a private lending company providing fast, flexible financing solutions tailored for real estate investors. With a nationwide footprint and a focus on personalized service, Easy Street Capital empowers real estate investors to execute their visions with confidence and speed.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jayne Yi Marketing Easy Street Capital ... EasyStreetCap.com