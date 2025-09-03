Journey Medical Corporation To Participate In September 2025 Investor Conferences
Details of the events are as follows:
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date and Time: Monday, September 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET
Location: New York City
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference
Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025
Location: New York City
Format: 1x1 Meetings
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit .
Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
(781) 652-4500
...
Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com
