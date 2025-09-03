Lakeland Fire + Safety To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences In September
Lakeland President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jim Jenkins and Chief Financial Officer Roger Shannon will attend the Lake Street 9th annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference on September 11, and the D.A. Davidson 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference September 18, where they are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each event.
Lake Street 9th annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference
Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025
Location: The Yale Club, New York, NY
Format: In-person 1x1s Meetings
Attendees: President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jim Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer Roger Shannon
Conference Website: Click here
D.A. Davidson 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
Date: September 17-19, 2025
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Nashville, TN
Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings
Attendee: President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Jim Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer Roger Shannon
Conference Website: Click here
For more information on the Lake Street 9th annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference, D.A. Davidson 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lakeland management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
About Lakeland Fire + Safety
Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.
For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company online at .
Contacts
Lakeland Fire + Safety
256-600-1390
Roger Shannon
Chief Financial Officer
...
Investor Relations
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
...
