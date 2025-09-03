Outlook Therapeutics To Present At The 2025 EURETINA Innovation Spotlight (EIS)
Details for the presentations are as follows:
Session: VEGF Related and Other Retinal Indications
Title: Optimising the treatment of retinal disease
Presenter : Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics
Date and Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 16:10 PM CEST / 10:10 AM EDT
For more information about this event, please visit EIS 2025 .
About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) to optimize the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.
In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVATM, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.
