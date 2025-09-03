Minimizer Releases New Clipless Slick Disk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product eliminates grease from fifth wheel top plate and upper coupler

OWATONNA, Minn., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer is excited to announce the launch of its Clipless Slick Disk .

The new product is an update of the old Slick Disk, which featured a metal retaining ring designed to bind the disk to a trailer's upper coupler. The Clipless Slick Disk removes the metal ring thanks to a self-securing design.

“The most common failure on the older style was the metal ring,” High Bar Brands Designer Ryan Shepherd said.“So, we looked at and tested several designs and found one that is stronger than competitive options on the market and can be installed in a fraction of the time.”

Part of Minimizer's greaseless products line, the Clipless Slick Disk – like its predecessor – removes the need to grease the fifth wheel top plate and upper coupler, and it operates best when installed on a dedicated truck and trailer connection.

“Our line of greaseless or 'Slick' products has long stood out as one of the best time-savers on the market,” HBB Vice President of Marketing & Communication Steve Hansen said.“Not only will this eliminate the need for companies to spend time greasing, but the installation takes 30 seconds. It's a no-brainer.”

Learn more about the Clipless Slick Disk at .

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our Portfolio includes BettsHD , Dieter's Accessories , Minimizer , Panelite , Premier Manufacturing , and Viking Mud Flaps . These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America, Central America, and South America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a powerful distribution network and supported by an in-house sales and marketing engine. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network to the end user. Our employees are afforded best-in-class operations and equipment, creating powerful production facilities and an efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

Attachments



Clipless Slick Disk awaits semi-truck Minimizer's new Clipless Slick Disk

CONTACT: Steve Hansen High Bar Brands 8002483855 ...