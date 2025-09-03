Minor Girl Gang-Rape Case: Karnataka Police Arrest Eight People

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested eight people in connection with a gang-rape case and the subsequent viral spread of a video of the assault on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bajpe police station in Mangaluru.

According to police, a man raped the minor victim, and another made a video of the sexual assault. The other accused made the video of the assault go viral. The incident occurred in June, after which the victim filed a complaint.

The police have charged the individual who committed the rape and the other who recorded the assault with gang-rape.

Police stated that one of the accused had connected with the victim on Instagram. The accused then invited her to an isolated location where the crime was committed.

Following the assault, the accused sent the video to their friends, who then posted it on social media.

Further details were awaited.

Earlier, on April 14, in a shocking incident, a youth allegedly attempted to sexually assault a five-year-old girl and later strangled her to death for resisting his advances within the jurisdiction of the Ashokanagar police station in Hubballi.

According to the police, the accused took the girl to a shed and attempted to assault her. When the girl screamed for help, locals rushed towards the spot.

Upon noticing the people, the accused allegedly strangulated the girl to death and managed to escape.

The girl's parents were from Koppal. Her father works as a painter, and her mother is employed as a maid. The mother had taken the victim with her to work. While she was working, the accused allegedly took the girl away.

Later, the girl's body was discovered in a shed.

The Karnataka Police later tracked the accused down and arrested him. The accused was killed in an encounter when he attempted to flee.

The accused was identified as 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar from Patna.