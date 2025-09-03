Back To Midfield, Bayern's Kimmich Turns Into Nagelsmann's Flagman
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is set to become Nagelsmann's flagman, as the 30-year-old returns to his preferred midfield position after playing mainly as a fullback covering the right wing for a long time.
Along with the change, there is a more defensive back row, with Frankfurt's Nnamdi Collins, the national team's debutant, presumably taking over the right side, approaching the role with a less forward-bound style, reports Xinhua.
The UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against Italy is said to have sparked the change in perspective. Nagelsmann saw his team squander a 3-0 lead "after we couldn't maintain our dominance over the 90 minutes."
Ahead of his second anniversary as Germany's head coach, Nagelsmann renewed his goal to win the World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in nine months. "To aim at the title is far from arrogant, but a natural desire from my perspective," he said.
Nagelsmann demanded a more dominant performance from former Bayern winger Leroy Sane, who has joined Galatasaray, "as the Turkish league isn't one of the leading European leagues," adding that doors remain open for Sane.
The new approach seems to be the last attempt to improve things, as there appears to be little time left for more testing.
"We have to work well right from the start," Bayern defender Jonathan Tah said, calling the short time frame an advantage", as there is no time for further thinking about it."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment