Back To Midfield, Bayern's Kimmich Turns Into Nagelsmann's Flagman

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying opener against Slovakia on Thursday, the 38-year-old turned his team's focus to a solid defense and a powerful game through the midfield.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is set to become Nagelsmann's flagman, as the 30-year-old returns to his preferred midfield position after playing mainly as a fullback covering the right wing for a long time.

Along with the change, there is a more defensive back row, with Frankfurt's Nnamdi Collins, the national team's debutant, presumably taking over the right side, approaching the role with a less forward-bound style, reports Xinhua.

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against Italy is said to have sparked the change in perspective. Nagelsmann saw his team squander a 3-0 lead "after we couldn't maintain our dominance over the 90 minutes."

Ahead of his second anniversary as Germany's head coach, Nagelsmann renewed his goal to win the World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in nine months. "To aim at the title is far from arrogant, but a natural desire from my perspective," he said.

Nagelsmann demanded a more dominant performance from former Bayern winger Leroy Sane, who has joined Galatasaray, "as the Turkish league isn't one of the leading European leagues," adding that doors remain open for Sane.

The new approach seems to be the last attempt to improve things, as there appears to be little time left for more testing.

"We have to work well right from the start," Bayern defender Jonathan Tah said, calling the short time frame an advantage", as there is no time for further thinking about it."