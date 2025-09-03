DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Biohaven

If you purchased or acquired securities in Biohaven between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

[You may also click here for additional information]









NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Biohaven Ltd. (“Biohaven” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BHVN) and reminds investors of the September 12, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) troriluzole's regulatory prospects as a treatment for SCA, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole's regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (2) BHV-7000's efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven's business and financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 14, 2025, Biohaven issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Division of Neurology 1 within FDA's Office of Neuroscience informed the Company that they are extending the PDUFA date for the troriluzole new drug application (NDA) for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) by three months to provide time for a full review of Biohaven's recent submissions related to information requests from the FDA." The press release further stated that "[t]he Division also informed Biohaven that it is currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application, but no date has been scheduled."

On this news, Biohaven's stock price fell $3.84 per share, or 19.53%, to close at $15.82 per share on May 15, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Biohaven's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Biohaven class action, go to /BHVN or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at