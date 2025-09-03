Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Capitalizing On Structural Shift In Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN)today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“Hong Kong Reinforces Regulated Crypto Bridge as Asian Institutional Demand Surges,” please visit: .

As Asia ascends to the forefront of the global crypto-finance landscape, Hong Kong is reclaiming its historical niche as a regulated gateway linking traditional finance with digital assets. Institutional appetites are visibly rising for compliant, algorithmically driven Bitcoin exposure, evidenced by sovereign wealth funds increasing their Bitcoin allocations and fintech firms in Hong Kong raising more than $1.5 billion to support crypto infrastructure and stablecoin frameworks.

In this evolving environment, next-generation platforms such as Solowin Holdings, which melds licensed crypto infrastructure, quantitative strategies and access to Asia's high-net-worth investor base, are poised to capitalize on this structural shift . . . . A Hong Kong-based financial services provider, Solowin combines licensed crypto infrastructure with quantitative strategies and curated access to Asia's high-net-worth investors. By leveraging Hong Kong's regulatory momentum, Solowin bridges traditional finance with digital assets, offering clients compliant, algorithmically driven exposure to Bitcoin plus much more. As institutional demand grows for regulated platforms, Solowin exemplifies how next-generation companies can capitalize on Hong Kong's emergence as the world's premier crypto-finance hub.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS



Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has established a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions-solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information about the company, please visit Solowin Holdings .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SWIN are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY



212.418.1217 Office

...

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN