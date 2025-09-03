Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Polypid To Participate In The Upcoming 27Th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference


2025-09-03 08:31:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that senior management will participate in the upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place on September 8-9, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City.

PolyPid's fireside chat with H.C. Wainwright Managing Director, Equity Research, Brandon Folkes, will take place from 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM ET on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The PolyPid management team will participate in virtual and in-person one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors attending the event may request a one-on-one meeting with PolyPid through their H.C. Wainwright representative or e-mail ... .

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. Following positive phase 3 results, New Drug Application (NDA) submission of D-PLEX100, PolyPid's lead product candidate, for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections, is expected in early 2026. In addition, the Company has an innovative pipeline in oncology, obesity and diabetes.

For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn .

Company Contact:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
908-858-5995
...

Investor & IR Contact:
Arx | Capital Markets
North American Equities Desk
...


MENAFN03092025004107003653ID1110011837

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search