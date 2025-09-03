Gold Prices Soar to New Highs Amid Possible Fed Rate Cut
(MENAFN) Gold values surged dramatically on Tuesday, reaching an unprecedented peak driven by growing speculation about a potential interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in September and heightened worries regarding the institution’s independence.
The cost of a single ounce of gold climbed by roughly 1.4%, touching a historic high of $3,528.80 by 17:30 GMT.
Following this record-setting jump, the current market price of gold hovers around $3,526.80.
Earlier this year, gold had already achieved record levels, crossing the $3,500 threshold due to heightened global trade conflicts fueled by US-imposed tariffs.
The metal, often considered a "safe haven" during economic uncertainty, has appreciated over 33% since the beginning of the year.
Although prices had somewhat leveled off near $3,400 as global trade anxieties waned, renewed anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September has reignited investor interest in the precious metal, which is traditionally viewed as a refuge during market instability.
Facing ongoing scrutiny from US President Donald Trump, the Federal Reserve is set to unveil its policy decision later this month.
According to projections from money market analysts, there is an 88% probability the Fed will implement a rate reduction this month and possibly lower rates two times in total before year-end.
Recent indicators, including softer-than-expected inflation data in July and a deceleration in job growth, have reinforced expectations of a 25 basis-point reduction in the upcoming meeting.
The current policy rate is maintained within a range of 4.25% to 4.5%.
During the mid-August Jackson Hole symposium, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at potential easing measures.
“With policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” he stated.
