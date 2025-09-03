Izotropic Secures Exclusive Rights To Patented Computer-Aided Diagnosis For Breast CT

- Izotropic holds the exclusive rights to this patent and breast CT technology under global license agreement -

- CADx upgrade to be integrated into IzoView Breast CT post-initial market launch, feature may be offered as an upgrade incentive to early adopters -

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- v ia IBN – Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO ) (OTCQB: IZOZF ) (FSE: 1R3 ) (“ Izotropic ”, or the“ Company ”), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announced the issuance of the only U.S. patent for computer-aided diagnosis with breast CT, covered by the Company's exclusive global license agreement to breast CT technology with the Regents of the University of California.

Computer-aided diagnosis (“ CADx ”) is an AI software-based tool used in radiology to support physicians in interpreting medical images by analyzing them to estimate the likelihood of malignancy. In breast imaging, CADx has become an area of focus to address the limitations of various imaging modalities, improve diagnostic performance, and support radiologists in making faster, more confident decisions. For example, mammography, digital breast tomosynthesis (“ DBT ”), and ultrasound can miss cancers due to overlapping tissue, breast density, or operator variability. CADx is being developed to address these limitations by flagging subtle abnormalities that may be missed during initial review. These systems aim to improve cancer detection in cases where the imaging modality itself may not fully visualize an abnormality. In MRI, CADx can play a different but equally important role. MRI, like breast CT, produces larger volumes of detailed imaging data that therefore take more time to interpret. CADx is being increasingly used to support radiologists by triaging exams, highlighting abnormal regions, and reducing read times to improve overall efficiency. In all applications, CADx is being developed to support more consistent interpretation, reduce diagnostic uncertainty, and streamline clinical workflows.

Izotropic's flagship device, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System , is being commercialized as a powerful, true 3D breast-dedicated imaging alternative that bridges the gap between DBT and MRI, with an initial Indication for Use with contrast-enhancement for adjunctive breast cancer screening in asymptomatic patients with dense breast tissue.

While IzoView will not initially launch with a CADx feature, it will go-to-market with the integration of a trade-secret machine-learning image reconstruction algorithm developed for real-world clinical workflows that optimizes IzoView's images by addressing CT imaging noise while overcoming the limitations of existing methods, and maintaining low radiation doses comparable to 2-view mammography.

The Company plans to integrate CADx into IzoView as a post-market feature, available via software upgrade after additional market authorizations. The feature may be offered as an incentive to early adopters, supporting clinical value while contributing to future software-based revenue opportunities.

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp.com , its educational website at , and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.

Contacts:

Robert Thast, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-604-220-5031 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 1

Email: ...

James Gagnon, International Communications

Telephone: 1-604-780-7576 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 2

Email: ...

General and Corporate Inquiries

Telephone: 1-604-825-4778 or 1-833-IZOCORP ext. 3

Email: ...

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...