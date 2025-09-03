Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cidara Therapeutics To Present Clinical Phase 2B Data And Preclinical H5N1 Data On CD388 At ISRV's 8Th AVG And 3Rd IMRP 2025 Meeting


2025-09-03 08:16:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced it will have two oral presentations, one of which is late-breaking, during the International Society for Respiratory Viruses (ISRV) 8th AntiViral Group (AVG) Meeting and 3rd International Meeting on Respiratory Pathogens (IMRP). The conference is taking place September 17-20, 2025, in Singapore.

Presentation details are summarized below:

Late-Breaking Abstract Title: NAVIGATE: A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Dose-ranging Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of CD388 for Prevention of Influenza Illness in Healthy Adults
Presenter: Rick Bright, Ph.D. Bright Global Health, Cidara Therapeutics
Session: AVG Session 3
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 3:50 – 4:05 p.m. SGT

Abstract Title: A Single Prophylactic dose of CD388 Provides Protection Against Highly Pathogenic Bovine-Origin Influenza A (H5N1) Virus in the Ferret Model
Presenter: Andreev Konstantin, Ph.D. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Session: Parallel Session 2 (Track 1)
Session Date and Time: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. SGT

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara's lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
...

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
(628) 234-3889
...


