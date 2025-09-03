Gabelli Funds To Host 31St Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium At The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 4, 2025
|7:45
|Welcome & Introduction
|12:45
|New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOVR)
|Gabelli Funds Team
|Brandon Robinson – CEO
|8:00
|Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
|1:15
|Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
|David Rosenberg – CFO
| Matthew Malone – CEO
Christopher Thome – CFO
|8:30
|Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
|1:45
|Rheinmetall AG (XETRA: RHM)
| Pat Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
| Anika Marker – IR
Carl-Philip Schniewind – IR
|9:00
|HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)
|2:15
|Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)
|Victor Mendelson – CEO
| Lynn Bamford – CEO
Chris Farkas – CFO
|9:30
|Crane Company (NYSE: CR)
|2:45
|Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
| Alex Alcala – COO
Jay Higgs – SVP, Aero
|Jonathan Baliff – CFO
|10:00
|Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)
|3:15
|DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO)
|Kobi Kagan – COO
|Oleg Vornik – CEO
|10:30
|StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO)
|3:45
|AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO)
| Dan Satterfield – CEO
Alex Trapp – CSO
|Mariya Pylypiv – CFO
|11:00
|Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)
|4:15
|TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT)
|Gunnar Kleveland – CEO
|Ehud Ben-Yair – CFO
|11:30
|Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)
|4:30
|Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)
|Steve Oswald – CEO
| Sam Davis – CEO
Eric Gerratt – CFO
|12:00 PM
|Lunch
|4:45
|AstraNav, Inc. (Private)
|12:15
|Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO)
|Anton Toutov – CEO
| Peter Gundermann – CEO
Nancy Hedges – CFO
|5:00
|Apex Aerospace (Private)
|Dilip Sanklecha – CEO
