Nusatrip Inc (Nasdaq: NUTR) Reports Breakout 2Q 2025 Financial Results Recognizes 472% Year On Year Revenue Growth From 2Q 2024

New York, NY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NusaTrip Incorporated ("NUTR" or the "Company"), a leading travel ecosystem with geographical specialization in Southeast Asia ("SEA") and Asia-Pacific ("APAC") today announces a filing of its 2Q 2025 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Click Here (on SEC website) to view 2Q 2025 Form 10-Q filing.

Summary Points:

. 2Q 2025 revenues grew 472% year on year (from $173,500 for 2Q 2025 ending 30 June 2024 to $993,041 for 2Q 2025 ending 30 June 2025).

. 2Q 2025 revenues grew 251% quarter on quarter (from $283,157 for 1Q 2025 ending 31 March 2025 to $993,041 for 2Q 2025 ending 30 June 2025).

. 2Q 2025 Operating Profit grew to $408,701 from a loss of $436,611 in 2Q 2024.

. With cash on hand of $6.9 million on 30 June 2025, NUTR is well capitalized for the completion of its new travel technology platform in 4Q 2025 and potential acquisitions of other travel companies in SEA and APAC.

. In the second quarter 2025, NUTR opened Beijing and Hong Kong offices.

Remarking on NUTR's momentum building 2Q 2025 financial performance, majority shareholder Society Pass Inc CEO, Raynauld Liang, comments,“NusaTrip's breakout year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter sales expansion validates our B2B focused marketing and SEA focused operating model. We saw dramatic rise in revenues. I might even add that we turned an operating profit for the first time in our history.” NUTR CMO, Anson Neo, adds,“As we continue to partner up with our flight and hotel suppliers, we will create unique travel experiences for our customers and continue to see significant rise in revenues.”

About NusaTrip

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). As an acquisitions-focused company, mergers and acquisitions of offline travel agencies play a pivotal role in our growth strategy. We have demonstrated an ability to execute accretive and synergistic acquisitions as well as integrate and fundamentally improve our acquired businesses. We have completed acquisitions of VLeisure and VIT, both travel companies in Vietnam. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of other synergistic companies, and we are currently looking to acquire travel agencies operating in PRC, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and UAE. We aim to bring travellers from the rest of the world to SEA and APAC (inbound travel) and bring travellers from SEA and APAC to the rest world (outbound travel).

We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA's access to all airline fares and inventories. For being the first IATA-accredited OTA in Indonesia, we have first-hand fares from both full-service and low-cost carriers.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion and timing of closing of the offering and the intended use of the proceeds. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent NusaTrip Incorporated's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of NusaTrip Incorporated's common stock and risks relating to NusaTrip Incorporated's business and the satisfaction of closing conditions in the underwriting agreement related to the offering.

For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to NusaTrip Incorporated's business in general, see the final prospectus related to the Offering and NusaTrip Incorporated's current and future reports filed with the SEC.

