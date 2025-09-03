Amareo Announces Updated Financial Guidance For FY2026

Highlights



As announced on 13 August, Amaero estimates revenue of A$5.5 million for Q1 FY20261. The estimated revenue reflects a 550% increase over Q1 FY2025 period.

Amaero estimates revenue for FY2026 to equal A$30 million to A$35 million. The estimated revenue reflects an increase of approximately 800%-900% compared to the FY2025 period. Amaero estimates revenue contribution to be approximately 40% in 1H FY2026 and approximately 60% in 2H FY2026.



Hank J. Holland, Amaero's Chairman and CEO, commented“Given the important inflection point for Amaero's business, we are pleased to provide investors with updated financial guidance for FY2026. In August, we provided financial guidance that estimated Q1 FY2026 revenue equal to A$5.5 million or a 550% increase Q1 FY2025. The Company is pleased to provide an estimate of revenue for the FY2026 period of A$30 million to A$35 million or a year-over-year increase of approximately 800%-900%.

Amaero has demonstrated its commitment to making forward leaning investments and to aligning with strategic partners to address national security and sovereign manufacturing challenges. Also, Amaero has demonstrated a keen focus on its disciplined allocation of capital. Prior to the recent capital raise, Amaero had raised A$98.5 million in cumulative equity capital raises since May 2022 and as of 30 June 2025, the Company had approximately A$70 million of tangible assets and cash on its balance sheet. With growth-oriented capital investments that have been directed at establishing the largest capacity and the lowest unit cost U.S. domestic production of spherical refractory and titanium alloy powders, Amaero has established a first mover advantage and a competitive moat.

After two years of commercial engagement and with visibility to FY2026 revenue, Amaero's Board authorised an additional A$50 million capital raise to accelerate long lead time growth investments to further buttress our position as the largest capacity U.S. domestic producer and to further improve our unit cost advantage. We anticipate ordering the 4th advanced EIGA Premium atomizer by calendar year-end and expect to commission the 4th atomizer in June 2027. With pulling forward the commissioning of the 4th atomizer, we expect this to increase production capacity and revenue from powders sales in FY2028 and FY2029. Also, the Company will immediately proceed with design and engineering of a fully integrated Argon gas recycling system. The capital expenditure for Argon gas recycling is estimated at A$15 million and has a payback period that is estimated at 2-2.5 years. The reduction of Argon gas consumption is expected to reduce the unit cost of spherical titanium powder production by approximately 10%.”

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chairman and CEO.

