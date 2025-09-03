Verkkokauppa Oyj Strengthens Its Management Team And Appoints A New Chief Supply Chain Officer

Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 September 2025 at 03:00 p.m. EEST

Anne-Mari Paapio (MSc) has been appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer of She most recently served as Vice President of Procurement and Category Management at Valio Aimo, where she drove strategic initiatives in sourcing and category development. Prior to that, she led consulting projects as a Project Leader at Boston Consulting Group. She has strong strategic supply chain management expertise and a solid background in customer-centric operations within retail. Anne-Mari will report to the CEO and become a member of the management team. She will start in the new position on 10 September 2025.

CEO Panu Porkka : "I am pleased to welcome Anne-Mari to management team. Her strong expertise and broad experience will be valuable assets in further strengthening our leadership capabilities. Leveraging her expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate the execution of our strategic initiatives and reinforce our position as a leader in e-commerce.”

