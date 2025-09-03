Horizon Farm Credit Awards Over $136,000 To Support Agriculture, Education, And Community Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Farm Credit's grant program awarded 16 organizations funding for initiatives that advance agriculture and build stronger communities.

Mechanicsburg, PA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its Community Investment Grant program, Horizon Farm Credit awarded more than $136,000 in grants to 16 organizations throughout its 100-county footprint this summer. The grants fund initiatives focusing on agriculture innovation, agriculture education, diversity in agriculture, environmental stewardship, and strengthening communities.

“At Farm Credit, we know that strong communities are the foundation of a thriving agricultural industry,” said Tom Truitt, Horizon Farm Credit Chief Executive Officer.“By supporting these organizations, we are investing not only in agriculture, but also in the people, partnerships, and programs that ensure our communities continue to grow and thrive throughout our footprint.”

This year's recipients represent a wide range of missions - from farm-to-school programs and workforce training to veteran farmer support and environmental stewardship.

The recipients are:

Maryland

Asian American Agriculture Society

Blackwater Rising

Cecil County Public Schools – Cecil County School of Technology



Farm to School Frederick Taking The Lead, Inc.

Pennsylvania

Bidwell Training Center

Groundwork Erie

John Bartram Association

Millvale Community Development Corporation

New Holland Mennonite Church



PA Veteran Farming Network Pennsylvania Beef Foundation



Penn State Agricultural Safety and Health Program (ASH) Penn State Extension 4-H – Wayne County

Virginia



Eukarya Family Center Shenandoah Co. Agricultural Foundation

To learn more about Horizon Farm Credit's Community Investment Grant Program, visit horizonfc.com/community .

About Horizon Farm Credit

Horizon Farm Credit is a member-owned agricultural lending cooperative, providing consistent and reliable financing and related services to full- and part-time farmers, agricultural-related businesses, and rural landowners. The Association serves 100 counties across Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Association has more than 22,900 members and over $7.3 billion in loans outstanding. Learn more at .

