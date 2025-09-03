Project Oliver Is ECD's Bold Nod To The Urban SUV Lifestyle, Melding Classic Defender Ethos With Modern Performance

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design proudly introduces Project Oliver, a 1996 Land Rover Defender D110 Signature Edition that redefines modern adventure. Purpose-built from the ground up, this hand-crafted Defender merges raw capability with elevated luxury, offering a seamless blend of rugged performance and refined design. Every detail, from its powerhouse V8 engine to its meticulously tailored interior, speaks to ECD's philosophy of creating vehicles that reflect each client individually.

At its core, Project Oliver is powered by a robust LT1 V8 engine, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering commanding performance both on and off the road. Ready for sand and snow, this build has a central locking differential, heavy-duty axles, BREMBO brakes, and ECD's signature Air Ride suspension, ensuring maximum control across every terrain.

Clad in Mercedes-Benz Obsidian Black Metallic, the exterior exudes stealth and sophistication. The wide-body stance, 18-inch Kahn 1983 wheels in satin black, and custom details, such as ceramic-coated dual exhaust tips and a bespoke steering guard etched with the name“Ollie,” set this Defender apart as both aggressive and elegant. Functional enhancements include a Warn heavy-duty winch, external roll cage, panoramic quarter windows, and full LED lighting systems for total visibility in any environment.

“Project Oliver is the embodiment of us building exactly what our client designs with uncompromising attention to detail,” said Scott Wallace, Co-Founder of ECD Automotive Design.“Every element was built to reflect its owner's individuality while staying true to the Defender's heritage.”

Inside, Project Oliver offers a premium, bespoke cabin crafted for both comfort and durability. The interior is wrapped in premium black leather with diamond stitching, complemented by a black suede headliner, German square-weave carpeting, and custom billet metal details. Front passengers enjoy Scheel-Mann Traveler seats with heating and cooling, while the rear accommodates a 60/40 split bench and inward-facing jump seats for versatile seating.

Technology upgrades include a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Bluetooth, premium Infinity Kappa audio, wireless charging, rear A/C, and a 360° external camera system. Modern conveniences such as remote start, digital rearview mirror, and TPMS sensors further elevate the driving experience while maintaining the Defender's legendary spirit.

Project Oliver Specifications

Model - 1996 Land Rover Defender 110

Engine - LT1 - V8

Transmission - 10 Speed Automatic

Brakes - Brembo

Suspension - ECD Air Ride

Exhaust - Sport Dual Plus

Exterior Color - Mercedes Benz Obsidian Black Metallic

Wheels - 18 Inch - Kahn 1983

Tires - BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps - SVX - Black

Roll Cage - 6-Point Full External

Roof - Body Color

Seat Layout - 2 + 3 + 4

Dash - Puma wrapped in approved leather

Seats - Scheel-Mann Traveler F, 3-passenger seat middle row, rear inward facing jump seats

Leather - Nero (Black) - Hydes / Art. Thema - Premium Collection

Stitch Style - Single Vertical Diamond

Custom features - Panoramic Rear 1/4 Windows, Front Window Tinting

Radio console color - Custom Hydro-Dipped Wood

Area Floor - Satin Finish, add Metal Rivets & Washers

Steering Wheel - MOMO Indy - Wooden Wheel

Gauges - Vintage

Carpet - German Square Weave - True Black

Radio - Touch screen stereo with CarPlay

Subwoofer - Active Sub

Rear AC - Yes

Additional features - Cameras Back-up, power windows, central locking, remote locking and Alarm, remote start, Blind Spot Assistant

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British“gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit .

